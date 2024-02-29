Brokers Issue Forecasts for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HBAN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.36.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

