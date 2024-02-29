Brokers Set Expectations for TransAlta Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) – Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransAlta in a research note issued on Sunday, February 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TransAlta’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.45). TransAlta had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm had revenue of C$624.00 million during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TransAlta

TransAlta Trading Down 3.0 %

TSE:TA opened at C$9.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$9.16 and a 1-year high of C$13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.14.

Insider Activity at TransAlta

In related news, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$392,830.32. In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$392,830.32. Also, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total value of C$834,348.20. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TransAlta

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.