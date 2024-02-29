Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Short Interest Down 60.2% in February

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,000 shares, a drop of 60.2% from the January 31st total of 396,700 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bullfrog AI Stock Performance

Shares of BFRG opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Bullfrog AI has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bullfrog AI news, CEO Vininder Singh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,597,294 shares in the company, valued at $19,479,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 53,315 shares of company stock worth $261,210 over the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bullfrog AI Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFRG. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bullfrog AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bullfrog AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bullfrog AI by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

