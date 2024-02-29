Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Susquehanna

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BMBL. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Bumble from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bumble from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bumble from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bumble from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bumble from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.93.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45. Bumble has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $24.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the third quarter worth approximately $753,000. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 28.1% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 366,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 80,532 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 31.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 19,996 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 100.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 98,361 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

