Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $400.00

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 400 ($5.07) and last traded at GBX 400 ($5.07), with a volume of 35000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450 ($5.71).

Caffyns Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.33 million, a P/E ratio of 957.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 483.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 519.12.

Get Caffyns alerts:

Caffyns Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Caffyns’s payout ratio is currently 4,255.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caffyns

Caffyns Company Profile

In other news, insider Simon G. M. Caffyn bought 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 306 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £3,705.66 ($4,700.23). 60.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caffyns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caffyns and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.