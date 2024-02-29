Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the January 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CFWFF remained flat at $3.73 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75.
About Calfrac Well Services
