Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the January 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFWFF remained flat at $3.73 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

