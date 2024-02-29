California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,880,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,304 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Baker Hughes worth $66,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $195,343,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,762 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,258,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,214 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Baker Hughes by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

BKR opened at $29.48 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.45.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

