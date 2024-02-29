California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,344,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,395 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Marvell Technology worth $72,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $2,030,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 762,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,627,405.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $2,030,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,627,405.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $297,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,988.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.48.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.3 %

MRVL stock opened at $67.54 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.31.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

