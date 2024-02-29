California State Teachers Retirement System Has $54.98 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,555 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 25,950 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $54,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,333 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $78.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.69. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTSH

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.