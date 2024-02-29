California State Teachers Retirement System Has $58.96 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,125 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Capital One Financial worth $58,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,863,000 after buying an additional 161,609 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $874,947,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,199,000 after purchasing an additional 585,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,601,000 after purchasing an additional 134,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $142.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.66.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of COF opened at $137.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $140.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

