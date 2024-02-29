California State Teachers Retirement System Has $59.49 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 396,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,344 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $59,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 75,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 52,857 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 379.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 16,914 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 26.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 141,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 116,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,458,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $5,161,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.2 %

HLT stock opened at $203.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.41 and a 200-day moving average of $168.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.86 and a 12 month high of $205.50.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Macquarie raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

