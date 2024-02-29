California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $71,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,172.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,077.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $960.12. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $686.46 and a 1-year high of $1,207.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,096.73.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.99, for a total transaction of $2,892,959.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,111,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 2,427 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.99, for a total value of $2,892,959.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,111,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,720 shares of company stock valued at $135,556,161 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

