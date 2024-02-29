California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,337 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,524 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Autodesk worth $70,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,465 shares of company stock worth $7,974,856. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK opened at $255.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.38 and a twelve month high of $269.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.15.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.