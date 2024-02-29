California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,401 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,401 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $54,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE EL opened at $147.38 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $260.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.77. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

