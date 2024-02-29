California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 16,772 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,772 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Travelers Companies worth $60,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. State Street Corp raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,939,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,127,000 after acquiring an additional 127,413 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after purchasing an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,244,000 after purchasing an additional 121,752 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,451,000 after buying an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $220.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $223.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.