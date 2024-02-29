California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 30,883 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,883 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of American International Group worth $73,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 48,800.0% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $72.44 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day moving average of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

