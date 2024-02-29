California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 84,416 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 802,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,416 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $60,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $53.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.76. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

