Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 527.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,907 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 45,322 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $31.32 on Thursday. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

