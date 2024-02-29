Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Smiths News (LON:SNWS)

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Smiths News (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 85 ($1.08) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 73.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Smiths News Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of SNWS opened at GBX 49.08 ($0.62) on Thursday. Smiths News has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56 ($0.71). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 49.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 46.89. The company has a market cap of £121.56 million, a P/E ratio of 490.21, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Smiths News

In related news, insider Jonathan Bunting sold 753,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.61), for a total transaction of £361,481.76 ($458,500.46). In related news, insider Paul Baker sold 98,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.60), for a total value of £46,081.15 ($58,448.95). Also, insider Jonathan Bunting sold 753,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.61), for a total transaction of £361,481.76 ($458,500.46). Insiders own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

About Smiths News

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distributing of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Smiths News Core, Dawson Media Direct, Instore, and Other businesses segments. The company supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points.

