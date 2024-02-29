Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $350.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.74.

CRM stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $299.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,001,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255,737. The firm has a market cap of $289.61 billion, a PE ratio of 113.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $162.98 and a 12 month high of $303.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.26.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,300,816 shares of company stock valued at $353,103,269. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 291,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $76,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Counterweight Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

