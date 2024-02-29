Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Acquires 1,125 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 70.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $124.13 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.07.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

