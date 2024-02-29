Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Acquires 5,790 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after acquiring an additional 445,160 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $38.73 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.43.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

