Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Buys New Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dover by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.18.

Dover stock opened at $164.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.42 and a 200 day moving average of $145.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $166.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

