Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Buys Shares of 3,628 Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 186.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 5.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Spire by 1.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 37,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Spire by 101.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 18,917 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $75,220.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,423.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Spire to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.43.

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $59.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.48. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $72.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.50.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $756.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.88 million. Spire had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Spire’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.40%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

