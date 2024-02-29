Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Grows Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,761,000 after acquiring an additional 119,578 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 247.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total value of $2,004,212.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,196.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,642 shares of company stock valued at $37,461,174. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $410.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $387.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $413.34.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

