Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Invests $236,000 in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,748 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,327,000 after purchasing an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 720,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 107,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

KB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

