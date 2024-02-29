Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Invests $247,000 in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,264 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in KT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 381.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

KT Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE KT opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Equities analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

KT Company Profile

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.