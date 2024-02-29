Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Invests $267,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2024

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBFree Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $278.65 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.39 and a 12-month high of $280.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.70.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

(Free Report)

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.