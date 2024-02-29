Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Invests $267,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $278.65 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.39 and a 12-month high of $280.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.70.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

