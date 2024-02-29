Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Invests $353,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,608 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAS. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 270.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 22.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $77.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.21. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $77.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Masco

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,223. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.