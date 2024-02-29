Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Takes $224,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE UPS opened at $147.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.83 and a 200 day moving average of $154.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

