Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Takes Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 282.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.78.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DFS opened at $124.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.20. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.