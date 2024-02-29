Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) to Issue $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.615 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of CPX opened at C$38.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.85. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$35.11 and a 52-week high of C$46.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total transaction of C$64,260.00. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

