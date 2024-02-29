Cardlytics (CDLX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of CDLX opened at $7.95 on Thursday. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51.

In other Cardlytics news, COO Amit Gupta sold 72,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $443,213.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 17,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $120,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,361,961 shares in the company, valued at $37,533,727. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Amit Gupta sold 72,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $443,213.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,283 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cardlytics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 238.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 186.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDLX shares. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

