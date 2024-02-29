CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Gap Down to $23.89

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.89, but opened at $22.50. CarGurus shares last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 665,784 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

CarGurus Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.39, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.40%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 104,198 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 161,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

