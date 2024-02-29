Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Citigroup

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $16.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $810.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 38.19%. The company had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,683,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,410,000 after purchasing an additional 133,376 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

