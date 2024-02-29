Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Up 6.9%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.48. Approximately 898,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,931,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.74 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,181,000. CQS US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 2,791,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,115,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after purchasing an additional 717,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 693,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 484,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

