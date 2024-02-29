Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TAST. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.55 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.55 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.57 million, a PE ratio of 157.67 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $9.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

