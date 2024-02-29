Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at UBS Group

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CRI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Carter’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.75.

CRI opened at $81.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.72. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 54.74%.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1,391.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 98,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 91,889 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 254.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 77,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 55,291 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 10.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 366.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

