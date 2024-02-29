Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $81.95 on Thursday. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 365.4% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 159.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally.

