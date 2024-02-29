Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,168 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,077,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,498,000 after buying an additional 842,866 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ares Capital by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,441,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,881,000 after buying an additional 708,568 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 687,496 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after purchasing an additional 621,814 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,054,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 532,958 shares during the period. 29.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

