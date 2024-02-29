Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 89.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alliant Energy

In other news, CEO Lisa M. Barton acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNT. BMO Capital Markets cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $47.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.85. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

