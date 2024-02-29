Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $130,000 Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 769.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 119.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra stock opened at $70.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average of $71.68. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

