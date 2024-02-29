Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $138,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 79.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $160.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $168.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.82.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -287.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.12.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

