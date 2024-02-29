Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $75,000 Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNL. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 65,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,201 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 126,837 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 8,487.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,832,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after buying an additional 4,776,310 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $1,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Trading Down 2.5 %

GNL opened at $7.16 on Thursday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Global Net Lease

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.354 per share. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.78%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -82.08%.

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $2,207,845.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,405,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,470.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $2,207,845.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,405,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,470.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,255,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,869,873.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,978 shares of company stock worth $5,362,151 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNL. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

