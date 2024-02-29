Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 1,595.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOG. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 164.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $106.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.39. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $83.31 and a 52 week high of $106.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

