Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $291,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 138,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,321,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

IBMN opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

