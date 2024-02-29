CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $60.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CAVA Group traded as high as $59.05 and last traded at $58.56, with a volume of 1278845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.90.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAVA. Raymond James began coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAVA Group

Institutional Trading of CAVA Group

CAVA Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth about $1,310,727,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new position in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,169,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,281 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,188,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 995,800 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.90.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.03 million. CAVA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.