CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $60.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CAVA Group traded as high as $59.05 and last traded at $58.56, with a volume of 1278845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.90.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAVA. Raymond James began coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.
CAVA Group Stock Up 2.4 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.90.
CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.03 million. CAVA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.
CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.
