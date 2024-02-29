Caxton Associates LP Acquires Shares of 9,877 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $874,947,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,480,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,073,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.44. 404,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,627. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $140.86.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COF

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.