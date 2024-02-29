Caxton Associates LP Boosts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.56.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

