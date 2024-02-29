Caxton Associates LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,452,000 after buying an additional 1,338,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $2,277,135,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,934,000 after buying an additional 424,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,417,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,340,000 after purchasing an additional 433,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,945,471 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE ARE traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.41. The stock had a trading volume of 115,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,576. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.19, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.26.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). The firm had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 940.76%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

